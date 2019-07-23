Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

The second day of the junior basketball competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) started with the match of Group B between the national teams of Turkey and Lithuania, Trend reports on July 23.

The Turkish national team won – 69:63.

As opposed to the men, the Turkish women’s team in the parallel match in Group B lost to the Polish team – 54:69.

The competitions among women are held in the European-Azerbaijani school, while the competitions among men in the Sarhadchi Olympic Sports Center.

