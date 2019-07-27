Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

The Turkish team has obtained an opportunity to compete in the finals of the mixed judo competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 27.

Having gained a victory over the Italian team in 1/4 finals (4:0) and the Georgian team in the semi-finals, the Turkish team reached the finals.

In the decisive match, the Turkish team will compete with the Russian team.

The Russian team defeated the Hungarian team in 1/4 finals (4:1), while the German team in the semifinals (4:2).

The Italian team will compete with the German team, while the Hungarian team with the Georgian team to grab bronze.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

