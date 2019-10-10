The Turkish Armed Forces have made their first advance inside the Al-Hasakah province today after launching their large-scale operation less than 24-hours-ago, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the latest reports, the Turkish Armed Forces captured the town of Kashto, which is located west of Ras Al-Ayn in the northwestern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

This latest advance has now put the Turkish Armed Forces and their militant allies in both the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa provinces of northern Syria.

At the same time, the Turkish Air Force continues to pound northeastern Syria, hitting several areas under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Several countries have already condemned the Turkish military operation, including the neighboring nations of Armenia, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

In a statement published this morning, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on their Turkish neighbors to abandon their military operation and immediately withdraw from Syria.

However, Turkey has ignored their neighbors and instead, focused on the European Union’s criticism.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the European Union that if they continue to criticize Turkey’s military incursion in Syria, he will “open the doors” to Europe for 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

