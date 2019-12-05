BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with the international law, said Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during the 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Brtislava, Slovakia, Trend reports.

He noted that frozen conflicts, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unresolved.

“We need to find solutions in accordance with the international law and on the basis of the territorial integrity. Turkey will soon assume the chairmanship of the Forum for Security Cooperation and we look forward to working in cooperative manner with all member states and organizations,” said the minister.

“An effective OSCE will help us all feel better in these turbulent times.”

The 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is taking place on 5 and 6 December 2019 at Incheba Expo Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The event is held at the invitation of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source