BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Azerbaijan, diplomatic sources told Trend.

Cavusoglu will meet with officials in Azerbaijan and attend the Non-Aligned Movement meeting.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held in Baku on October 25-26.

