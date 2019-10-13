Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the minister’s Facebook page.

“Had a preliminary meeting in our Embassy in Baku before attending the Foreign Ministerial Meeting and the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council,” he wrote.

The 7th summit of the Turkic Council will be held in Baku on Oct.15.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

The Turkic Council is committed to the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and other universally recognized principles and norms of international law, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the maintenance of international peace, security and development of good-neighbourly and friendly relations.

Turkic Council is an organization dedicated to strengthening peace and stability, promoting wide-ranging cooperation and disclosing the potential for common development among its member states. Although it brings together a particular group of countries, the organization does not take an exclusive approach. On the contrary, by promoting deeper relations and solidarity amongst Turkic speaking countries, it aims to serve as a new regional instrument for advancing international cooperation in Eurasian continent, particularly in Central Asia and Caucasus.

