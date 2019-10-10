Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

So far, there are no Turkish companies among residents of Azerbaijan’s industrial parks, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the conference “Application of Standards: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey”, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, currently, Turkish businessmen are working on the creation of two companies in industrial districts, in particular in Hajigabul district. Although these companies are registered in Azerbaijan, their founders are Turkish citizens. One of the two companies is focused on the production of packaging materials, and the other one is involved in the production of biological fertilizers.

At the moment, the enterprises are in test mode.

Safarov emphasized that the Economy Ministry is carrying out large-scale work on the development of industrial zones in Azerbaijan.

—

