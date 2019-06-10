Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

A delegation led by Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar has arrived in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to observe the Azerbaijani-Turkish live-firing Joint Tactical Exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood-2019”, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish live-firing Joint Tactical Exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood-2019” started in Nakhchivan on June 7.

In accordance with the exercise scenario, units of the combined arms army, of various force structures of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as of the Armed Forces of the Turkish Republic have been put on alert and withdrawn to the exercise area.

Up to 5,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 21 aircraft and helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as various samples of modern weapons and military equipment adopted into the armament are involved in the exercises.

The goal of the exercises is to develop the headquarters’ joint plans for the combat operations, to increase the level of professionalism of the military personnel and to achieve coordination of the interoperability of the military units of Azerbaijan and Turkey by developing their skills in fulfilling joint tasks.

Azerbaijani-Turkish live-firing Joint Tactical Exercises “Indestructible Brotherhood-2019” will last until June 11.

