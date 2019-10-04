Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Turkish Bars Association will support the release of Azerbaijani hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, President of the Turkish Bars Association Metin Feyzioglu said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the international conference entitled “Strong and authoritative advocacy – the present challenges” in Baku, which is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Advocacy.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the Turkish Bars Association will declare to the whole world about the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and the injustice faced by Azerbaijan.

He noted that in the near future, a joint meeting of the boards of two structures will be held in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“Unfortunately, the world community continues to remain silent about this occupation,” he said. “The main goal of Azerbaijan is to free its lands from occupation, and the major task of the upcoming meeting in Nakhchivan is to send this message to the world.”

He added that important decisions on organizing the exchange of experience will be made at the meeting.

In conclusion, he emphasized that the Turkish Bars Association, if it receives an appeal on the issue of the release of Azerbaijani citizens Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, is ready to provide support to the Azerbaijani Bar Association.

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A “criminal case” was initiated against them. Afterwards, a “court” sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

