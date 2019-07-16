Opposition activists reported on Monday, July 15 night that the Turkish Armed Forces had removed the border fence along the Al-Raqqa Governorate’s northern border, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the opposition claims, the border fence was completely removed north of the Al-Raqqa Governorate town of Tal Abyad.

The move by the Turkish Armed Forces comes just a week after the Turkish media reported about a new military operation east of the Euphrates.

Over the last two days, northern Syria has witnessed an increase in hostilities between the Turkish Armed Forces and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

On Monday, the Turkish Army heavily shelled the YPG’s positions near the key town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo. No casualties were reported despite the intensity of the attack.

