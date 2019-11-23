BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

From January through October 2019, Turkey’s steel exports to the US decreased by 71.40 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to over $221.9 million, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

According to the ministry in October 2019, steel exports from Turkey to the US decreased by 69.51 percent, compared to October 2018, and amounted to $11.9 million.

The export of Turkish steel decreased by 21.2 percent and reached $1.1 billion in October 2019 compared to October 2018, which accounts for 7.2 percent of Turkey’s total export.

The export of steel increased by 1.4 percent and amounted to $14.8 billion from October 2018 through October 2019 compared to the same period in 2017-2018.

From January through October 2019, Turkish export grew by 1.6 percent and reached $137 billion compared to the same period of 2018.

Turkish export decreased by 0.3 percent and reached $15.2 billion in October 2019 compared to October 2018.

