A Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan has called for an investigation into the pogroms of September 6/7 against the Greeks and Armenians in 1955, Ermenihaber reports.

Alongside the Armenians and Greeks, Jews were also slaughtered and looted in those days in Istanbul.

Paylan made a similar suggestion in 2018 but then President of the Turkish Parliament Binali Yildirim sent it back.

The Armenian lawmaker is now proposing to create a committee, identify and punich those behind the attacks and provide compensation to the victims.

“According to official information, 73 churches, 8 Greek spiritual centers, two monasteries, 5,538 houses and shops were destroyed, vandalized and plundered,” Paylan said in a statement.

“According to new evidence, 60 women were subjected to sexual violence , many people were killed.”

