Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The first meeting of the Coordinating Councils of Azerbaijanis living abroad was held in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports on Sept. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange the views and inform compatriots who are members of the Coordination Councils.

The Azerbaijani national anthem was performed at the beginning of the event. Chairman of the state committee Fuad Muradov welcomed the participants by informing them of the agenda of the meeting.

Azerbaijani Consul General in Turkey Masim Hajiyev said that he was glad to see representatives of the Coordination Councils in Turkey and wished them good luck.

The speech of the chairman of the analytical committee on Azerbaijan’s policy regarding the diaspora, the concrete steps taken in this sphere, the coordination of Azerbaijanis living abroad, the priorities in this sphere was perceived with great enthusiasm.

The Coordination Councils’ reports on the conducted work were read out. The discussions were held in connection with the long and systematic activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora, in particular Azerbaijanis living in Europe, against the actions of the Armenian leadership, periodically making irresponsible statements. In this regard, a roadmap was prepared.

Informing of the wider masses in Europe about Armenia’s aggressive policy, its actions which are beyond law and humanity, further intensification of the work towards the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is also an important sphere of ​​the diaspora’s activity, which has a strong intellectual potential.

Moreover, participants in the first meeting of the Coordinating Councils of Azerbaijanis living abroad expressed the views on the speeches and actions of some Azerbaijani emigrants, contrary to the interests of the country and condemned their statements.

The views were exchanged and a final communiqué covering the prospects for joint activities was adopted at the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source