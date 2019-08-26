Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Turkey intends to increase trade with Azerbaijan, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The source noted that Ankara and Baku have enormous potential to increase trade turnover to $5 billion.

The ministry noted that in 2018, the trade turnover of Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $1.853 billion, and against the background of fraternal relations between the countries it looks insignificant.

The ministry also noted that, following the results of six months of this year, trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $907.661 million.

The ministry doesn’t exclude that, by the end of 2019, the trade turnover of Turkey and Azerbaijan will exceed $2 billion.

“Turkey’s export to Azerbaijan over the six months of this year amounted to $699.060 million and import from Azerbaijan to $208.601 million,” the ministry said.

In June this year, trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $118.468 million.

“Turkey’s exports to Azerbaijan this June amounted to $100.575 million and imports from Azerbaijan to $17.893 million,” the ministry said.

