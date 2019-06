Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan will further strengthen, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted, Trend reports June 18.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey, as always, will continue to support Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states,” he added.

—

