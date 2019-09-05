Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

The flights of aircraft of Azerbaijan and Turkey are being continued during the joint Flight-Tactical Exercises TurAz Qartalı-2019, Trend reports on Sept. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

TurAz Qartalı-2019 joint flight-tactical exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey kicked off on Sept. 2 in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation between two countries.

The exercises involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircraft MiG-29, F-16, Su-25 and “Kasa” P-235, and helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of Air Force of Azerbaijan, and Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes, as well as other tasks are being fulfilled.

The exercises will last until September 16.

