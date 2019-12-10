BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

A document has been signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan in order to further develop international car transportation between the two countries, Head of the Public Relations department of Azerbaijan’s State Road Transport Service Nurida Allahyarova said, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

In connection with the fulfillment of the requirements of the bilateral agreement between the countries, a regular meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint commission was held in Baku.

The Turkish delegation was led by Head of the Turkish General Directorate of Road Transport Regulation of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Mahmut Gurses, and the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Head of the State Road Transport Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Habib Hasanov.

The meeting participants discussed the current situation in the field of international road transportation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the challenges that road carriers face during freight and passenger transportation, as well as ways to solve the problems using “permit” forms for carriers of both countries, allowing them to operate on the territory of the other side of the agreement.

In addition, a protocol was signed in connection with the expected number of buses transporting of passengers on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route and issues related to the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The protocol also covers the creation of favorable conditions for trips of road carriers of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, operating under the conditions of the “blockade” for more than 25 years, from the territory of Turkey to Georgia and other countries, transportation operations in 2020 and the number of quotas for “permit” forms.

