Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan will return the occupied territories, head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev said at the event “Call of Karabakh”, Trend reports on Sept. 25.

“We will return to the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” he said. “We are working to achieve this.”

story will be updated

source