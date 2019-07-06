Tunisia has banned people from wearing the niqab — a full-face veil — in public institutions, citing security concerns, CNN reports.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed signed a government order Friday that prohibits anyone wearing a niqab, which covers everything but the eyes, from accessing public offices, according to official news agency TAP.

The rule, which takes effect immediately, applies to both staff and visitors.

On June 27, twin suicide bombings in the capital, Tunis, targeted Tunisia’s security forces and killed at least one person and injured several others.

There have been reports that terrorists have been using niqab to disguise themselves, TAP said.

The niqab and hijab, or headscarf, were banned under secular governments until the ouster of longtime President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s regime in 2011, Reuters reports.

