The de-facto authorities of Tskhinvali (so-called South Ossetia) have responded to the Georgian side’s decision not to remove the police blockade near the village of Chorchana, situated close to the occupation line (ABL).

Representatives of the de-facto regime gave ultimatums to the Georgian side to remove the Georgian blockade by 6 am today, however, the Georgian authorities refused, saying that the area has “always been a territory controlled by the central government of Georgia and they had full rights to arrange the blockade there.”

“On the suggestion of the South Ossetian side, a technical meeting will be held on Friday in the district where the Georgian police erected an illegal blockade”, said Murat Jioev, ‘Special Representative of the (de facto) President of (the occupied) Tskhinvali (region) for the Settlement of Post-Conflict Issues’.

In addition, a statement issued by the de facto foreign ministry states that the Georgian side’s actions “consciously and demonstrably aggravate the situation, “which “creates a serious threat to destabilization throughout the region.”

Tskhinvali also touched on the August 2008 War in its latest statement, saying that “Georgian armed aggression in August 2008 was preceded by the Georgian side constructing military facilities across the entire territory of South Ossetia”.

The South Ossetian side says that “In case of further escalations, counter actions will be used to protect South Ossetia’s territorial integrity. Full responsibility for the possible consequences goes to the Georgian government and its Western partners.”

The technical meeting between the Georgian and Ossetian sides is planned today near Chorchana.

By Ana Dumbadze

