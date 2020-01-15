Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin on January 21.

As foreign media reports, the trial will run six days a week, including Saturdays, but not Sundays.

The US House of Representatives charged Trump with “high crimes and misdemeanors” and impeached him for insisting Ukraine investigate a political rival.

Initiated by Pelosi on September 24, the House voted on two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The US President refuted these charges.

By Beka Alexishvili

