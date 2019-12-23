The US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act which states that the defense budget for the year 2020 will be $38 billion.

The document mentions Georgia as being a “valuable friend to the US” which has shown its commitment to the improvement of US-Georgia relations especially with its participation in NATO-led peacekeeping missions.

“Russia’s violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine and its ongoing destabilizing and aggressive behavior, have undermined peace, security and stability in Europe and beyond”, states the Bill.

Similarly, the US Congress restates US support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The Bill also underlines that Georgia and Ukraine are “allies and partners” of the US and NATO in Eastern Europe.

Creator of the bill Senator James Inhofe, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a statement saying the bill will “build a stronger, safer America and keep us ahead of our strategic competitors: China and Russia”.

“President Trump has been a tireless champion of our Armed Forces, and I thank him for his leadership and for signing this important legislation quickly”, he stated.

By B.Alexishvili

