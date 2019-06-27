Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka on Friday, June 28, a spokesperson for the White House said on Thursday, TASS reports.

The spokesperson said that Trump and Putin will meet at 2pm local time (8am Moscow time) in Osaka.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin and Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28. The meeting may last for around an hour.

Ushakov added that the leaders will determine the agenda of the talks by themselves.

source