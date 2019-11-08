US President Donald Trump was ordered to pay $2 million (€1.8 million) to several charities after he misused his own charity foundation to further business and political interests, Deutsche Welle reports.

Trump used money donated by veterans to the now-dissolved Donald J. Trump Foundation to further his 2016 election campaign, found the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, on Thursday.

During the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses, Trump allowed his presidential campaign staff to coordinate with his charity in holding a fundraiser for veterans.

He used $10,000 of the money raised to pay for a 1.8-meter-tall painting of himself, among other things.

The ruling came at the end of a 21-month probe by the New York attorney general’s office.

In addition to the fine, three of Trump’s children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — were ordered to attend mandatory training on the duties of charity officials.

Trump will also be restricted on any further charitable activities.

The $2 million fine will be paid to eight different charities, including Citymeals on Wheels, the United Negro College Fund and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

