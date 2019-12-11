Donald Trump held a closed-door meeting with the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, at the White House on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the press was excluded from the meeting, and were exclusively given a White House statement which read, that among other topics, “President Trump warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in United States elections.”

Asked about the statement at a press conference in the Russian embassy later that afternoon, Lavrov claimed – “No we haven’t even actually discussed elections.”

The two sides also conversed on delicate topics such as Ukraine and future correspondence on high scale issues between Washington and Moscow.

source