Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Four people were seriously injured, as a branch of a 500-year-old tree fell on the territory of the Shaki Khan’s Palace in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the country’s Ministry of Health on July 14.

Reportedly 19 people got injured as a result of the incident. Four of them were hospitalized, the rest received first aid, while some others will continue treatment.

Chinar tree, which was located on the territory of the Shaki Khan’s Palace, was planted in 1530.

