Georgia has been apportioned a score of 56 by the Transparency International Secretariat, adhering to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), and shares 44th place with Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, and Latvia in the 2019 edition which was published and ranks 180 nations.

In the classification, 100 points signify the lowest level of observed corruption while 0 is the highest level.

Georgia’s CPI result has declined by two points compared with last year. Rendering to the survey’s approach, a two-point alteration is thought statistically inconsequential.

Georgia still positions itself top in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region. Nevertheless, the absence of improvement in terms of Georgia’s rating in recent years draws attention to the inactivity of anti-corruption modifications in the republic.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are the two states in the region whose scores amplified notably in 2019, by seven and five points correspondingly from 2018.

By Beka Alexishvili

source