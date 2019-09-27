Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

A trade fair of products and services of entities of micro, small and medium-sized businesses of Azerbaijan’s Ganja-Gazakh Economic Region has been jointly organized in Naftalan city by the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Naftalan Executive Power, Trend reports referring to the agency Sept. 27.

The trade fair mainly featured the products and handicrafts of women entrepreneurs. In total, more than 50 product items of about 30 SME entities were demonstrated.

The trade fair was held in order to present the products of SME entities and expand their opportunities for the sale of these products.

The trade fair was organized as part of the event “Regional Development in Azerbaijan” within the project “Support to Local and Regional Development in Ganja-Gazakh Economic Region”, which is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the EU and the GIZ.

