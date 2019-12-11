BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Tourism Alliance will be created in Azerbaijan through the cooperation of business councils between Russia and Azerbaijan, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council Samad Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov made the remark in Baku at a meeting of the business council, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

“The alliance will be led by Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Travel company Anar Rahmanov, and the meeting of the tourism commission of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council will be held at the beginning of the next year,” the board chairman said.

Touching upon the cooperation between the countries, the board chairman stressed the priority of economic relations and the importance of the activity of the Council in their intensification.

The seventh meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council since early 2019 was held in Baku on Dec. 11.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source