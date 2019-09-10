Arsenal winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been challenged by football legend Francesco Totti to “prove himself” at Roma during his year-long loan, Express reports.

The Armenian winger will spend this season on loan in Rome after falling out of favour at the Emirates.

Just 20 months on from his move from Manchester United, Mkhitaryan found himself on the subs bench at Arsenal, and was looking for a move throughout the summer.

The winger had been ousted by the front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicholas Pepe, Mkhitaryan was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Instead of lingering on the subs bench at the Emirates, Arsenal looked to move him on, and reached an agreement to send him to Rome on loan.

The winger will head to Serie A for a year, but Rome do not have the option to make the deal permanent.

And Roma legend Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.

“Mkhitaryan can bring quality and quantity, so it’s a good move,” Totti said.

“He hasn’t always played regularly over the last two years at Arsenal, but I hope he can feel at home at Roma.

“The fans will certainly appreciate him here, as he has great technique and is eager to prove himself.”

