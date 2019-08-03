Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The total volume of loan portfolio of the banking sector and non-bank credit organizations reached almost 13.5 billion manats as of July 1, 2019, which is 4.43 percent more compared to early 2019, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The share of state-owned banks amounted to 2.2 billion manats (16.2 percent of the total portfolio), the share of private banks – 10.9 billion manats (81.3 percent) and the share of the non-bank credit organizations (NGOs) – 336.6 million manats (2.65 percent).

The investments worth 12.1 billion manats were made in the Azerbaijani economy in June 2018.

Distribution of the loan portfolio by sectors of the economy (as of June 2019):

Trade and services sector

Energy, chemistry and natural resources sector

Agriculture and processing

Construction and property

Industry and manufacturing sector

Transport and communications

Households

Volume of loans

Share (%)

Volume of loans

Share (%)

Volume of loans

Share (%)

Volume of loans

Share (%)

Volume of loans

Share (%)

Volume of loans

Share (%)

Volume of loans

Share (%)

June 2019

2,303.3

17.1

445.1

3.3

501.9

3.7

368.7

2.7

784

5.8

1,335.6

9.9

5,801.8

43

June 2018

2,039.3

15.1

296.6

2.2

465.1

3,4

515

3.8

682.9

5.1

1,157.4

8.6

4,824.2

35.8

Thirty banks, including two banks with a state share, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 3)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source