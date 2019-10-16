Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The gas share in the energy balance is increasing, Total Director General and Chief Representative in Azerbaijan Denis Lemarchal said during the Annual Caspian Technical Conference of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

The director general noted that one of the challenges is the adaptation of the market strategy in the context of climate change.

“We decided to adapt our strategy to these changes,” Lemarchal said. “Total plans to increase expenses for digital transformation until 2025. We have the necessary tools for this. We plan to use various methods to enhance our potential in this area using artificial intelligence. We signed an agreement with Google to develop solutions for the evaluation of underground reserves. This will allow us to assess the potential of fields faster and more efficiently.”

The director general further noted that Total sees a great future for gas, as the share of gas in the energy balance is increasing compared to coal and oil.

The Caspian Technical Conference will continue until October 18. The main focus of the conference is the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region and at the global level.

The theme of the conference is digital transformation, which will be reflected in thematic panel and technical sessions that bring together industry experts, representatives of regulatory bodies and innovative companies as well as students.

