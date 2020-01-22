BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received Total’s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Regis Agut, Trend reports on Jan. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The current situation related to the Absheron project implementation and the issues of cooperation with Total company in the field of renewable energy sources were discussed during the meeting.

Shahbazov praised the work carried out within the Absheron project and the role of this field in meeting the country’s domestic needs.

The minister also inquired about the company’s plans for launching the production and the further stages of development.

Agut described the Absheron project as the project meeting the interests of both parties.

Total’s executive director for Azerbaijan spoke of the work which is being carried out in launching gas production on the field, including drilling of the deepest well in the Caspian Sea.

Agut said that the production of the first gas on the field is scheduled for 2021.

Total’s role in the process of energy transformation and activity in the field of renewable energy sources, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and Total Eren company to develop this sphere were touched upon during the meeting.

