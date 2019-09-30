Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

As of August 31, the total assets of all Azerbaijani banks totaled 30.269 billion manats, total liabilities – 25.656 billion manats, Trend reports citing the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

The balance capital of the sector amounted to 4.614 billion manats.

In August, 44.7 percent of the assets accounted for the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio, having increased by 1.4 percent over the month, amounted to 13.526 billion manats.

Business loans accounted for 61.5 percent of the total loan portfolio, and consumer loans accounted for 38.5 percent.

During the reporting period, consumer loans grew by 2.4 percent, and business loans – by 0.8 percent. Some 45.7 percent of assets accounted for assets in foreign currency.

In turn, 34.8 percent of the total loan portfolio accounted for foreign currency.

($1= 1.7 manats on Sept. 30)

