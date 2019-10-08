Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

The tough, decisive and logical statement based on the international law made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi city changed the internal political situation in Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues Ali Hasanov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports on Oct. 8.

“President Aliyev’s statement further aggravated the confrontation between supporters and opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” Hasanov added.

story will be updated

