Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Since 1993, 1,165 laws on foreign policy have been adopted in Azerbaijan, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Trend reports on July 5.

He was speaking at the presentation of online resource “Azerbaijani Diplomacy” prepared by the staff of the Presidential Library of Administration of the President of Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev noted that President Ilham Aliyev signed 443 decrees related to foreign policy.

“As many as 102 documents were signed with international organizations, 27 of them have been signed over the past five years,” he added. “Azerbaijan signed various documents on strategic partnership with 19 countries.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source