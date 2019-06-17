Sleep-deprived teens are more likely to engage in unprotected sex than those who get enough shuteye, according to a study by the American Psychological Association, Toronto Sun reports.

In addition, teenagers with sleep issues are more vulnerable when it comes to engaging in risky behavior such as the consumption of alcohol and drugs, smoking, bad driving and aggression.

Psychologists determined disturbances in sleeping patterns lower teens’ decision-making skills and their control over emotions.

So forgetting to use a condom or having sex with multiple partners are examples of the byproducts of a lack of sleep, according to the findings of the study.

Risky decisions can come with serious consequences such as “higher rates of sexual transmitted disease (STD)” which increases chances of HIV, warns the study.

