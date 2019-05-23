Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

Ticket sales for UEFA Europa League final match to be held in Baku continue, Trend reports with reference to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

The tickets can be bought in Port Baku Mall, 28 May Mall, Ganjlik Mall and at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The UEFA Europa League final match will be held between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4) at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

