The teams participating in the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019, will be competing at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Aug. 28-30, AzInTelecom Deputy Chairman Jeyhun Aliyev stated at a press conference before the opening of the competition, Trend reports from the event on Aug. 28.

According to Aliyev, all conditions will be organized for the teams. “During these days, the teams will have to provide solutions to the tasks set for them,” he said.

As noted by the representative of AzInTelecom Ruslan Aliyev, the competition will allow the participants to earn good experience.

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, in partnership with R.I.S.K, Azercell, Trend Micro and Bestcomp, holds the AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 competition, during which programmers will have to jointly solve various tasks and develop IT projects.

Twenty teams, namely JetNails, AVANTI, Espresso Team, Code is Life, Sensais Ninjas, Simplify, 24/7, Just amateurs, Binary Beats, CodeRun, bottom text, Salam, Heaps dont lie, 45 minutes, Code Fathers, Good Fellas, Guardians, The Unknowns, Adroit, and Novum Juniors, are entitled to participate in the competition.

The selection was conducted from July 1-31 among 59 teams.

AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium. Each team will be provided with premises (SkyBox) for fulfilling the technical task within the competition. The winning team will receive a cash prize of 10,000 manats.

