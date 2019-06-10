Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

A color festival “Nakhchivan Color Day” will be held on June 16 in Nakhchivan with the organizational support of “Naqshijahan Holding”. The festival will be held at the Aquapark of the 5-star Duzdag hotel, Trend reports.

The Dj Razy Freeman’s and MC Agha’s performances, color packages “Color Fest”, water fight, use of “Bubble Soccer”, a comfortable transfer to the “Duzdag” hotel, cocktails at the pool and delicious dishes, games with prizes are waiting for you at the festival.

“Naqshijahan Holding” provides young people arriving from Baku with a tour package commensurate with any budget. To get acquainted with the tour packages you can visit the official Instagram-page of “Naqshijahan Holding”.

