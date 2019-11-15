Ski season is just around the corner so the mountainous regions of numerous countries are getting in the center of attention of the press and the lovers of winter’s sports. The Telegraph UK decided to focus on Georgian resorts, calling them “Europe’s greatest untapped skiing destination”.

For the readers of the issue, that are looking for a change from the ski resorts of France, Austria, Switzerland or Italy the Telegraph offers an alternative – the Caucasus Mountains in Georgia. “Georgia is blessed with an impressive snow record and a long winter season – an ideal combination for powder-hungry skiers and snowboarders,” reads the article. The article goes on to describe the stories and capacities of Georgian ski resorts: Gudauri, Bakuriani, Mestia, Tetnuldi, and Hatsvali, highlighting the advantages of visiting every location. Telegraph underlines what is the most attractive about Georgian mountains: “the potential for backcountry and off-piste trips is what makes a ski holiday to Georgia most appealing. Many resorts offer off-piste guiding and heliskiing for adventurous visitors.” The piece features ski lovers that are now choosing Georgian winter resorts for their destination, including British chalet operator Mountain Heaven that is about to host its first ski holiday to the country, in March 2020. “We chose Georgia because it’s an interesting and affordable destination that few people have been to,” told Nick Williams, managing director of the company the Telegraph.

Read the full article here.Image source: The Telegraph.

source