The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum was most successful. Over 2000 delegates were engaged and over 300 bilateral meetings were held- stated Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia.

“Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, held for the third time in Georgia, was most successful, which is primarily manifested in the high number of its participants,” he noted at the Executive Government Meeting on Thursday, commenting on the key-note event of international magnitude.

According to the Head of Government of Georgia, over 2000 delegates were engaged in the Forum and over 300 bilateral meetings and negotiations were scheduled within two days.

“All of this, of course, facilitates the strengthened role and duty of our country as a connection point of two large civilizations. Within its economic context, it is primarily related to transport, logistics, tourism and all the rest contributing to a strengthened economy. Our key priority is to let the economy grow at a high speed, create new jobs and employment opportunities. We cooperate towards this end with all the relevant institutions within the country and beyond. I also want to once again underline the value and significance born by the positive cooperation held by and between the Government of Georgia, private sector, central bank and various institutions engaged in the economic policy of the country,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Georgia’s rising place on the new Silk Road is well reflected in the successful completion of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum held on October 22-23 when up to 2000 politicians, potential investors from 60 countries, visited the Georgian capital.

The event has been held for the third time since 2015 and attracted due attention worldwide. In total 300 different meetings have been held during the event. Georgian Infrastructure Minister Maia Tskitishvili expressed hope that those meetings involving Georgia “will be translated into investments.”

“We have established new connections and met with dozens of people, investors who are interested in doing business in Georgia. The Georgian government is eager to help and assist interested businesses enter Georgia,” Tskitishvili said.

Historically, Georgia has played an important role in the development of the Silk Road. In the modern world, when economic integration and globalization is in change, the development of trade and economic relations between countries is of top importance.

Tbilisi supported the Silk Road initiative and signed the cooperation deal back in 2015 which was translated into the signing of the Georgia-China free trade deal.

The Tbilisi Silk Road Forum is expected to play an important role in the implementation of the Silk Road initiative. The event will help Georgia carry out its function as a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia.

“Georgia is a very important country, as it is at the crossroads of Asia and Europe,” said Mircea Ciopraga, Secretary General Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission of TRACECA (International Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia). “The forum is important for TRACECA, in order to tie China and Europe together. This forum helps businesses ensure easy transit of products for doing business and developing the country.”

The hosting of the event underscores how Georgia has recently upped its historical role as a regional hub connecting Europe and Asia. On the map, it is in fact the shortest route between China and Europe. There is a revitalization of the ancient Silk Road taking place in Georgia. This in turn makes the country an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investment.

“Georgia is the natural venue for a Silk Road Forum and Italy, with the 6th largest trade surplus in the world, is a natural participant and terminus on the Silk Road, as it has always been,” said the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ivan Scalfarotto. He went on: “At a time in which international trade is facing unprecedented challenges, it is important to assure dialogue opportunities among States, but also between private companies and civil society organizations, in order to develop inclusive and effective solutions.”

Thus, we see now the Silk Road concept gradually emerging at the borders of Georgia. For the first time in many centuries, major transcontinental trade routes run through the Georgian territory. Due to its geographical location, Georgia will play a bigger role as a transcontinental trade corridor. This implies attracting joint projects, increasing trade, attracting more investments and enhancing economic cooperation between various regions.

In the long run, Georgia’s Free Trade Agreements with China and European countries, its geographical location, attractive investment environment and market openness, correct economic policies and reforms, positively assessed by international financial institutions and authorized ratings, and its growing economy are important foundations for achieving the goals that should bring Georgia back to its historic role and further enhance its position in modern economic relations between Europe and Asia.

By Emil Avdaliani

