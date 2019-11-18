We are now less that one year away from the 2020 presidential election. And so, says Kakha Kaladze, the current government holds off any new initiatives pertaining to the electoral system.

Kaladze claims that the “real organiser” of the rallies, which took its chance after the rejection of the bill last week, “is the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party with the sole motivation to stir unrest. UNM ran the country with a constitutional majority in parliament and had never thought to change the mixed electoral system.”

Kaladze adds that the elections will be held under the current constitution, within the set deadlines, in line with the highest democratic standards and with the involvement of the international community.

“We call on our opponents to prepare for the elections and not blame the electoral systems for the lack of people’s support. Every electoral system has its ups and downs. However, both electoral systems are legitimate and democratic. Elections in 2020 will be held under a mixed electoral system, as has been the case for the past ten decades. The elections are won by public determination and not by the electoral system. We would like to remind you that in 2012, we subverted the regime of violence and cruelty under the current electoral system,” Kaladze says.

Kaladze goes on to say that the ruling team will be patient, but if the destructions persist, the authorities will have no choice but to respond.

