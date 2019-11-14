Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze claims that his offensive gesture (the raising of his middle finger as he drove past a crowd, captured on camera in a video now doing the rounds on social media) was directed toward his security guards, not the protesters. The Tbilisi Mayor further asserts that his misconduct can be seen as a momentary emotional outburst that any person can experience.

“Being an ordinary person, I expressed my frustration with my two security guards in such a way”, says the Mayor.

By Elene Dzebisashvili

