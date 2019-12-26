Op-Ed

Icould have skipped the Trump impeachment story because nothing is left to say, but I can’t. I feel like getting it off my chest. The democrats lost the presidential race in 2016 so unexpectedly and disastrously that they will not get over it in the next hundred years. I hate the Dems not only because I am an old Republican with a deeply conservative mind, but because they are ready to destroy America for the sake of revenge, and will do this at any possible cost. This is as clear as day!

The democrats have been brewing this mischief from the very first second of their debilitating loss. And they lost the battle only because they betted on the wrong horse, but they can’t blame anybody except their own frustrated selves. Since that hated doomsday, they have been ransacking the national and international political corridors to somehow get back at their tormentor, and, behold, there came a reason from Russia and Ukraine: the Russians helped Trump to become President and then the-already-president manipulated the Ukrainians to get rid of his enemies. Isn’t this nonsense? Isn’t this the nastiest political fabrication of our time? Even the Russian President would admit with regret that the Democrats want to destroy America’s sitting president, motivated exclusively by their vindictive impulses.

Now, the only way for the Democrats to turn the impulse into a physical value is the impeachment of the President. Not easy, but possible! Who doesn’t know that if you have a majority in a legislative body, you can do anything you want, but having that privilege, some do right and some do wrong, depending on how smart and honest one is.

Trump’s impeachment definitely smells fishy, and the posterity of politicians will make the right judgment when the time comes. That will happen in the future of course, but right now, we have an American president who is beleaguered by impeachment, but still maintaining the presidential dignity in the belief that this is not yet the end. Indeed, if a majority in a legislature means anything, the American senate, in the role of judge, should acquit the badly wounded chief executive if there is still smolders at least an iota of political conscientiousness at the highest decision-making level of the United States of America.

The Trump story has bothered me badly and I couldn’t help writing to my American colleagues, the conservative republicans to wit, asking one of them to let me know what was going on in reality, and here is the answer Bill Thomas, the well-known American political writer, obliged me with: “Nothing to worry about! The Senate, where Republicans have a majority, will dismiss the case on Day 1. There is no way Trump will get removed from office. In fact, his poll numbers are going up and have been through this whole process. Democrats, who have become like an organized crime syndicate, will pay a very heavy price at the election in eleven months. Remember, you’re getting the news that’s been filtered through the New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and the rest of the information mafia. Even the soviet newspaper ‘Pravda’ was more honest. Nothing bad will happen to Donald Trump. There has never been a president like this guy. You saw what just happened in England. The same thing will happen here next November. Now it’s obvious for all to see – the dems are digging their own grave.”

Hopefully, these bitter but heartfelt words will be proven true someday. The optimistic presumptions are being made all over the place because the economy is doing well and Trump is not a gullible wimp you can easily tread on and crush, but who knows what will happen to those strained doubtful minds in the Senate. The main question here is if America needs to have a president like Donald Trump or not. If it does, and they still remove him, then this is going to be the worst mistake the American people have made in their three-hundred-year history.

By Nugzar B. Ruhadze

Image source: stylist.co.uk/

source