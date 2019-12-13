The Republic of Georgia and the US state of Georgia National Guard are celebrating the 25th anniversary of military cooperation.

The partnership between the two states cultivates interoperability amongst the US and Georgia and it further endorses peace and security, the US Embassy to Georgia reports.

US Major General Thomas Carden is in Tbilisi to attend the 25th anniversary of the state partnership programme “to commemorate the enduring relationship between the country of Georgia and the US state of Georgia,” the US Embassy has stated.

Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Garibashvili celebrated the US-Georgia “strong and exemplary partnership” during the 25th-anniversary event yesterday and stated that the partnership is “of the highest importance” for Georgia.

“We are further developing our relations with the US, taking steps to further strengthen democratic institutions in the country and are striving to NATO integration,” Garibashvili said.

Acting US Ambassador to Georgia Elisabeth Rood, as well as officials from the US and Georgia, attended the event held at the Georgian Defence Ministry Army Hall.

By B.Alexishvili

