The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) has called on Russia to pay the Government of Georgia 10,000,000 euros to compensate for the non-pecuniary damage suffered by the group of at least 1,500 Georgian nationals.“The deadline for payment expired on 30 April 2019, and no payment had been made this far, underlined that there is an unconditional obligation under Article 46 § 1 of the Convention to pay the just satisfaction awarded by the Court and called upon the Russian authorities to pay without delay the sum awarded together with the default interest accrued,”CoE said.

Russia did not pay the amount within the three-month term established by the court (by May 1, 2019), Georgian government demanded the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to hold debates regarding the issue. Russia did not pay the amount within the three-month term established by the court (by May 1, 2019), Georgian government demanded the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to hold debates regarding the issue.

The Court found that, from October 2006, a coordinated policy of detaining and expelling Georgian nationals had been implemented in the Russian Federation. This particular case concerns the arrests, detentions, and expulsions of individuals with Georgian origin that took place in 2006 – 2007. By Nini Dakhundaridze Image source: coe.int

source