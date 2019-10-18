Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

The traditional 10th Challenge Cup will take place with the steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club and the financial assistance of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Intellectual Youth Club told Trend.

The 10th Challenge Cup which includes the popular intellectual game “What? Where? When?” and the Khamsa National Intellectual Game is organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club every year. This year the Challenge Cup celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The Cup will be held in a more interesting and different format than the others.

The aim of holding the 10th Challenge Cup is to arrange the effective leisure of the young people, ensure their intellectual development and embrace the entire country with the brain games movement.

The qualification rounds of the project will be held in Baku and different regions of the country in October 2019. The project will engage more than 2,000 young people from more than 10 regions of the country. The teams excelling by results of the qualification rounds will get to the Cup final. The Cup final is to be arranged in Baku in November.

