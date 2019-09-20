Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

One of the attractions of the capital of Azerbaijan – Baku, with its unique charm and beauty, is Baku Boulevard. This is a favourite place of Baku’s residents, guests and in particular, tourists.

The construction of the boulevard was launched in 1909. Over the years, the shape and dimensions of the boulevard have repeatedly changed. Presently, the territory of the national park is divided into three parts – the old boulevard, the new boulevard and the White City boulevard. The length of the boulevard, which received the status of a national boulevard in 1998, is 16 kilometers. It is planned to be increased up to 25 kilometers in the future.

Trend presents photos from Baku Boulevard, which is also called the “diamond necklace” of Baku.

