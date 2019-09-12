Mamuka Khazaradze, the founder of the public movement Lelo, has announced the establishment of the new political party together with his partner Badri Japaridze.

He made the relevant statement in the seaside city of Anaklia after the presentation of the public movement.

He did not name who will be the members of the party, however, he noted that new faces will appear in it.

Georgian businessman says he is not going to cooperate with any political party for the elections, adding that at this stage the organization is determined to participate independently in the 2020 elections, while after it enters the parliament, it will act for the benefit of the country.

“We are establishing a force focused on winning the elections in 2020, we declare this very seriously. We will not cooperate with anyone. We will participate in the elections independently, without prominent politicians.

We will not cooperate with anyone at this stage. When we enter the parliament, we will decide what will be important for our country, for our statehood,” he noted.

By Ana Dumbadze

